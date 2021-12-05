Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Manchester United host Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon in a new dawn at Old Trafford under Ralf Rangnick
A new era at Manchester United begins today as Crystal Palace travel to Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge as interim manager.
Michael Carrick, who departed as coach midweek following the win over Arsenal, hands over the Red Devils in a better situation than when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left them, following his sacking.
A win will take United to within three points of West Ham in fourth, with David Moyes’ side shocking Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Rangnick will now look to stamp his authority on this side and rebuild a top four case, while bringing enough organisation and confidence to become a threat to win a cup this season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s role under Rangnick will be interesting, with the German dismissing any suggestions that the Portuguese cannot adjust to his philosophy and claiming it should be the other way around: "We play in the most competitive league in the world so we need all the players on board. What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His team-mates will have to do the same."
Follow live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction in the first-look of United under Rangnick.
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Recent results
Manchester United enjoyed a good but short run under caretaker boss Michael Carrick which saw them win two and draw one of his three games in charge. Carrick steered the Red Devils to a Champions League last-16 place with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal before earning a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea and coming from behind to defeat Arsenal 3-2 last time out. That win over the Gunners was Carrick’s last involvement with the club and he left immediately after the game. Today Man Utd play their first match under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as they take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Crystal Palace meanwhile have taken a dip in form. After seven Premier League games without defeat – including a 2-0 win over Manchester City – the Eagles have lost their last two games, against Aston Villa and Leeds respectively. Last time out Raphinha converted a 94th minute penalty to earn Leeds all three points against Palace who seemed to have dug in for a draw. If they beat Manchester United today Patrick Viera’s men can move back into the top 10 and start to think about pushing for a European place next season.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team news
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after sustaining a hand injury against Chelsea, while Nemanja Matic has a hamstring tweak which could keep him out.
Luke Shaw is expected to miss out with a head injury, while Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani all remain out.
Palace defender Joachim Andersen could return after a thigh injury, but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are injured and Joel Ward is suspended.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Odds
Manchester United 5/8
Draw 10/3
Crystal Palace 11/2
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Prediction
Manchester United will be bouncing after that comeback win over Arsenal, as well as the arrival of new manager Ralf Rangnick. Palace are have been excellent this season but this may be a step too far. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.
