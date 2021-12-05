A general view of Old Trafford (Getty Images)

A new era at Manchester United begins today as Crystal Palace travel to Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge as interim manager.

Michael Carrick, who departed as coach midweek following the win over Arsenal, hands over the Red Devils in a better situation than when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left them, following his sacking.

A win will take United to within three points of West Ham in fourth, with David Moyes’ side shocking Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Rangnick will now look to stamp his authority on this side and rebuild a top four case, while bringing enough organisation and confidence to become a threat to win a cup this season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s role under Rangnick will be interesting, with the German dismissing any suggestions that the Portuguese cannot adjust to his philosophy and claiming it should be the other way around: "We play in the most competitive league in the world so we need all the players on board. What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His team-mates will have to do the same."

Follow live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction in the first-look of United under Rangnick.