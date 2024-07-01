Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dan Ashworth is finally able to start as Manchester United’s sporting director after they agreed a deal with Newcastle.

The former FA technical director has been on gardening leave since February during a stand-off when the two clubs had a very different valuation of him, with Newcastle demanding £20m in compensation and Manchester United offering far less.

But now Ashworth, who was headhunted by the new regime at Old Trafford, can begin as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s much-changed structure takes shape.

Technical director Jason Wilcox, who was hired from Southampton, has already started while chief executive Omar Berrada, who has been on gardening leave since January, will take up his role this month.

In Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, Ratcliffe has put two Ineos figures on the board. In February, Ratcliffe described Ashworth as a “10 out of 10 sporting director”.

Ashworth in effect replaces former football director John Murtough, who has already left Old Trafford, while Darren Fletcher, who was technical director, will take up new duties.

Ashworth planned to take Newcastle to arbitration in a bid to secure his release before the clubs came to an agreement.

The compensation figure could help Newcastle pass Profitability and Sustainability Rules after they also sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh by the end of the footballing financial year on 30 June.

Ashworth was only at Newcastle for two years, following three at Brighton and seven with the FA. Before that, he had a successful spell at West Bromwich Albion.