Man Utd legend appointed new Under-18s manager after leaving key role

Darren Fletcher has taken over as Manchester United’s Under-18 coach as the former technical director takes on another role at Old Trafford and looks to pursue his long-term aim of becoming a manager.

United believe that Fletcher, a graduate of their academy who went on to become vice-captain and make 342 appearances, can help them develop world-class players.

The 40-year-old, who also played for West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, returned to United in 2020 and has since occupied a series of positions, from coaching the Under-16s to becoming technical director – a title he lost to Jason Wilcox – and being a first-team coach last season.

Fletcher said: “I am really excited to take on this new role and increase my responsibility to directly develop our young players.

"I’m looking forward to working with such a talented age-group; supporting them to reach their potential and preparing them to enjoy careers at the highest level possible.”

Fletcher will now manage a team for the first time after being reluctant to take such a position when his twin sons, Jack and Tyler, who are both on the books at United, are no longer eligible to play for the Under-18s. He has been involved with the academy when working with players close to the first team, organising loan moves or playing a part in recruitment.

Darren Fletcher will become Man Utd's Under-18s head coach after being replaced as technical director

Wilcox, who is now director of football, said: “We are delighted that Darren will lead our Under-18s group. He knows exactly what it takes to be a successful academy graduate and has played a key role in shaping the pathway for so many of our young players in recent years.

“Darren’s excellent relationships across the entire staff will only increase the strong connection between the academy and first team, further enhancing our ability to produce world-class players ready to excel at Manchester United.”

Fletcher will work closely with Travis Binnion, United’s head of player development and coaching, and will also take on a leadership role across the academy.

The former Scotland captain, who debuted for United in 2003, won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Champions League.