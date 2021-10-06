Manchester United look set to be without South American pair Edinson Cavani and Fred for their first match back after the international break.

The Red Devils are on a run of just one win in the last four and two in the last six across all competitions, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming under further scrutiny from outside the club.

And his preparations for the trip to Leicester City on 16 October have taken a hit with the news that two of his squad will be unlikely to feature due to the late final game on international duty.

Brazil are set to face Uruguay on Friday with a 1:30am kick-off (BST), with the short turnaround between that time and United’s Saturday fixture at 3pm meaning Fred and Cavani are unlikely to be ready to play.

BBC reporter Simon Stone suggests that United expect both players to feature in all three international games over the current break, meaning they will not be called upon without adequate preparation time for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

While Fred has been a regular for United this term, Cavani has made just one Premier League start so far, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival moving him down the list of striker’s at Solskjaer’s disposal.

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are among the options to replace Fred in central midfield, with Scott McTominay also a frequent starter.