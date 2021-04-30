Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated his desire to see Edinson Cavani remain at Manchester United next season following the forward’s standout performance against Roma on Thursday.

The Uruguay international scored twice and recorded two assists as United emerged 6-2 winners at home to the Serie A side in the first leg of the teams’ Europa League semi-final.

Cavani joined United from Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a one-year contract with the option to extend it by another season.

While the 34-year-old has impressed in his first campaign at Old Trafford, he is said to be undecided about his future after a difficult number of months involving self-isolation and a ban for a social media post that was deemed offensive.

United coach Solskjaer, himself a former striker at the club, has again made clear his wish for Cavani to remain with the Red Devils next term, however.

“He knows my feelings,” Solskjaer said after Thursday’s win over Roma. “He knows I would love to have him here.

“Edinson is more than just a goal-poacher. He is excellent at running the channels, being the focal point and bringing others into play.

“He is making up for lost time and I am delighted with him. Hopefully we will see him here for another year.

“I am doing my best. I promised him Old Trafford is a different place with fans.

“He must try to get that feeling, to be on our side. Manchester is a fantastic place to live. Of course nights like this, hopefully we can get to the final and hopefully he can see himself being here for another year.”

Cavani has scored 12 times this season, including five goals in his last five games, making him United’s third-highest scorer this term – behind Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.