Manchester United consider shock move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount
Liverpool, meanwhile, are said to be looking at a potential approach for Rennes forward Martin Terrier
What the papers say
Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a surprise move for Mason Mount. According to The Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag has followed the Chelsea midfielder since the 23-year-old was on loan with Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and would jump at the chance to bring him to Old Trafford.
The Daily Mirror says Liverpool are tracking Rennes forward Martin Terrier. The 25-year-old is believed to be viewed by Reds bosses as an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane, should the Senegal international leave Anfield.
Juventus maintain their interest in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, according to the Manchester Evening News. Citing Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the paper says the Serie A giants are keen on adding the Spain international to their ranks for next season.
The Evening Standard reports West Ham are nearing a deal for Nayef Aguerd, after also trying to sign the 26-year-old Rennes defender last year.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Sergino Dest: Chelsea have renewed their interest in the Barcelona defender, reports the Daily Mail.
Giorgi Mamardashvili: Marca says the Valencia goalkeeper is on Tottenham’s radar.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies