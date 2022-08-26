Manchester United draw Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia in Europa League group stage
United are back in the Europa League after being defeated in the final by Villarreal two seasons ago
Manchester United have drawn Spanish side Real Sociedad, Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia in the Europa League group stages.
Winners of the competition in 2017, United are back in the Europa League having failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.
On their last tournament appearance in 2020/21, they reached the final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but lost to Villarreal on penalties in Gdasnk.
New United boss Erik ten Hag will likely use the Europa League group stages to give chances to players on the fringes of the first-team.
The road to this year’s final in Budapest will begin on Thursday 8 September with the group stages set to be completed in early November in order to make way for the Qatar World Cup.
