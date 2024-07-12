Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jonny Evans has signed a new contract to keep him at Manchester United for another season.

The Northern Ireland international, who will turn 37 in January made 30 appearances in his first season back at Old Trafford, including an appearance as a substitute in the FA Cup final.

And while United are looking for at least one and possibly two centre-backs this summer, having made two bids for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and beginning talks with Bayern Munich about Matthijs de Ligt, they have decided to keep Evans for a further year.

Evans originally debuted for United in 2007, leaving in 2015 and returned to the club, initially to train, after being released by Leicester following their relegation in 2023.

But he impressed Erik ten Hag to earn a contract and now has a new deal and he said: “I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege. Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

Evans follows back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton in signing a new one-year deal.