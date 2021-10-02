Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
Andros Townsend’s equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener to ensure Rafa Benitez’s side left Old Trafford with a point
Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday after Andros Townsend’s equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for the home side.
United, who began with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba on the bench, took the lead two minutes before the break when Bruno Fernandes set up Martial and the Frenchman’s slightly deflected shot flashed past Jordan Pickford.
But Everton caught United out on the break to draw level in the 65th minute -- the impressive Demarai Gray working the ball to Abdoulaye Doucoure, who found Townsend to drill home a low shot.
The visitors looked to have grabbed a late winner when Tom Davies’ low ball was turned in by Yerry Mina, but United were handed a reprieve by a VAR review that judged the goal to be offside.
There was a late chance for United’s Jadon Sancho, played in by a back-heel from substitute Ronaldo, but his shot was easily dealt with by Pickford.
Kick off
Arsenal get us underway on the South Coast, in what will surely be challenging wet conditions.
FULL TIME: Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
Everton close out the game fairly comfortably, holding on for a valuable draw.
It's an opportunity missed for United, who move up to 2nd in the Premier League.
Solskjaer’s side certainly wasn't at their best today - and it could have been worse if not for the intervention of VAR.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
91 mins: A change for Everton.
18-year-old striker Lewis Dobbin replaces Gray with a few minutes left.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
89 mins: Chance! A long United build-up ends with a very tame shot from Sancho on the left.
A drag back by Ronaldo finds the former Dortmund man, whose shot rolls slowly into the arms of Pickford.
We’re now into four minutes of added time. Can Ronaldo deliver again?
Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton - Gray MOTM
The Man of the Match award is given to Everton’s Demerai Gray by co-commentator Martin Keown.
The winger has been excellent today, a constant throne in the side of United who played a vital role in the equaliser.
Goal disallowed! Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
85 mins: United get away with one.
Tom Davies is clean through on the United goal following a knockdown from a corner kick.
With an age to take a shot, he instead opts to square the ball to Yerry Mina, whose tap in was subsequently ruled out for offside by VAR.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
83 mins: Fernandes is everywhere trying to make something happen.
His move earns United a corner, which is then headed wide by Pogba from a central position.
Everton may be forced into another sub, as Allan is struggling tremendously in the middle of the park.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
80 mins: There’s a clash between Fernandes and Godfrey after the Portuguese midfielder fires a threatening ball across the Everton box.
Both players are fine to continue after assessment, with United very much wanting to get on with things.
Just after, Pogba fires just wide from the edge of the penalty area.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
75 mins: Gray is still very much a menacing presence for Everton, breaking inside the United box before just running out of room.
At the other end of the pitch, Sancho plays a ball forward for Ronaldo, who whizzes a shot across the face of Pickford’s goal.
Doucoure then picks up a yellow card for a nasty tackle on Fernandes.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Everton
71 mins: Tom Davies replaces Antony Gordon for the away side, while Paul Pogba is introduced for United, in place of Fred.
Everton are very much camped in their own half now, with United needing a goal to go top of the Premier League table.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies