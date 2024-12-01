Manchester United’s new star provides key to Ruben Amorim’s pressing machine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Old Trafford has not seen anything like this before.

Pressing from the front is nothing new to these shores – gegenpressing was even added to the Oxford Dictionary two years ago – but for the red half of Manchester, this very much new phenomenon is sweeping through Stretford like wildfire.

During the latter months of Erik ten Hag’s time in Manchester, as the goals dried up, so did the enthusiasm, from those in the stands as well as the disinterested stars on the pitch.

A new manager always brings that bounce, but what Ruben Amorim has already done in less than a month is completely revolutionise not just how his team is set up but how big-name players, of vast experience, approach any match.

With their cheerleader-cum-puppet master glued to the touchline, banging his hands together whenever he wants his team to up the ante on the pressing front, United have, in the space of two matches, scored four times as a direct result of forcing errors from below par defenders, high up the pitch.

Everton, as they often are, were masters of their own downfall, but had Amad Diallo, already very much Amorim’s chief agitator, not been there snarling in his opponents’ faces like a scrapyard guard dog, they would have had all the time in the world, as would normally be the case around M16, to pick their passes.

open image in gallery Rashford celebrates after scoring his second against Everton ( EPA )

The consequences of such an ethos revamp can be life-altering for this ailing giant. Adopting such a front-foot, full-throttle approach will be severely tested by better-calibre opposition in the next few weeks, but the new boss is adamant he will stick to his principles. And why not? It is just what Manchester United and their long-suffering supporters needed.

One of the most pointed takeaways from Amorim’s first month in charge is just how willing the new boss is to highlight where United have been going wrong.

Whereas Ten Hag searched for any excuse he could conjure in his refusal to admit any wrongdoing, Amorim, when not even prompted, fires warnings to his underperforming charges with regularity, their lack of running his biggest bugbear.

Even in his programme notes ahead of his Old Trafford Premier League bow, Amorim wrote, at length, about how these opening games are as much about writing the wrongs of previous years as getting results, insisting any compromise on his demands of the players would “only postpone our problems”.

So with Amad as a flying wing-back once more – a position he has never before fulfilled in his career – Amorim is all about the collective. Amad may be operating in an unfamiliar role, but having him in a position to press full-backs into mistakes is fundamental to what he is trying to do.

After Marcus Rashford again opened the scoring for Amorim in the Premier League, aided by an almighty deflection from a potential future United defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, Joshua Zirkzee netted a much-needed confidence boost in front of the Stretford End to effectively end the match as a contest before half time.

open image in gallery Zirkzee celebrates with Fernandes and Amad after rounding off the scoring ( Getty )

Bruno Fernandes gets the assist, but it was all about Amad and his harrying in the build-up, his first of four tackles won in the match – more than any other player on the pitch and all in the opposition half.

Amorim was not letting up on the touchline. When Zirkzee dared not press the defender, the United boss went into overdrive, flailing his arms so much he threatened to take off.

Amad’s brilliant assist for United’s third just after the break should have appeased the demanding boss, but if he stops now, the retreat that would inevitably follow would set him back to square one.

That is what will please Amorim most about United’s fourth. Having covered every blade of grass twice over already, Amad had no right to win possession again high up the pitch before squaring for Zirkzee to complete the job.

open image in gallery Amad Diallo provided the spark for Man Utd to slice through Everton ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

The tone has been set, and Amorim knows it must stay that way. The knock-on effects are endless if the system behind it remains this structured. Two goals each for players in need of a boost in Rashford and Zirkzee is just one of the many positive byproducts.

The early signs are promising as Amorim’s experimenting starts to yield results. Now to see whether Gabriel and William Saliba are quite so error-prone under pressure.