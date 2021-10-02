Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the club need to learn when to ‘risk’ counter-attacks after their 1-1 draw with Everton.

United went ahead in the first half thanks to a sensational strike by Anthony Martial but Andros Townsend equalised in the second 45.

The goal for Everton came from a stunning counter-attack started by Demarai Gray and the visitors almost stole the win at the death but Yerry Mina’s tap-in was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Both clubs missed the opportunity to go top of the Premier League and Solskjaer said his side lacked a “cutting edge”.

“Part of it was really good, we started well, high energy, and we scored a fantastic goal,” he told BT Sport. “We lacked that cutting edge to get the second, which is vital in a game like this. We weren’t too open, but we didn’t deal with the ball, we didn’t regroup and reorganise well enough.

“We gave them a few counter-attacks, we had the ball most of the time. They didn’t play through us, they counter-attacked, it was the same night, we need to know when to risk it. It’s a key lesson. They create big chances on the breaks.

“We don’t concede many chances, but we conceded a goal. Sometimes we have to deal with one or two moments, but we didn’t, that break, we got outmuscled. That’s in every game. It has to be dealt with.”

A worry for United comes as Townsend’s goal meant they are yet to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford this season.

And Bruno Fernandes said it’s a goal his club shouldn’t have conceded, telling Match of the Day: “We should win this game. We should create more chances. We should not concede that kind of goal. It’s not the first time and we have to look at our mistakes and see what we can do.

“We don’t look at the league table at this moment but of course we should have more points. We drop points at home and we should not do that.

“These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League. If we want silverware at the end of the season we have to do much better.”