Everton wanted to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan this summer but had a bid for the Netherlands international turned down, the club’s technical director Marcel Brands has revealed.

Van de Beek has struggled for regular first-team football since joining United from Ajax in 2019 and recently expressed his frustration at being left on the bench against Villarreal in the Champions League.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he understood the 24-year-old’s situation and has insisted the midfielder remains in his plans, but Van de Beek’s opportunities have taken a further hit following the club’s early exit from the Carabao Cup.

Brands, who before joining Everton worked in Dutch football at PSV, confirmed that the Toffees made two offers for Van de Beek this summer but had both approaches rejected by United.

“We had him on our list. At the beginning of the transfer window, we enquired at United, then it was impossible,” Brands told NOC.

“At the end of the window, I received a call from Guido Albers, his agent, that he might be loaned out after all. But at the last minute it was cancelled. Stopped again.”

Van de Beek has played in just three of United’s 10 matches so far this season and has seen only six minutes of action in the Premier League. He was also taken off at half time in the 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League.

“We manage a squad full of international footballers, competitive footballers who want to make a difference, want to play, they all want to be on the pitch,” Solskjaer said when asked about Van de Beek’s frustration last week.

“Donny was ready to come on. I’ve been a sub more than anyone in this club probably, must have a record appearance as a sub and you have to be ready all the time. I’ve been unhappy a few times.

“I understand the frustration. Every player is keen to play. That’s got to be built into energy and some determination for when you get on and show me. It’s not just Donny, it’s all the players.”