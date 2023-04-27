Manchester United fans demand rail strike on FA Cup final day called off

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Manchester United Supporters Trust has called on the government and the train drivers’ union to strike a deal and end the planned rail strike that is set to cause chaos on the day of the FA Cup final.

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has announced three more days of strikes in response to what they called a “risible proposal” for a pay rise of 4 percent, for 12 May, 31 May and 3 June.

The first ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final will be at Wembley on 3 June, meaning thousands of fans were expected to get trains from the north-west to London.

Both clubs are assessing the situation and liaising with the FA and supporters’ groups but fans warned of “huge inconvenience” and said all methods of transport to Wembley have to be possible as they urged the government to try and find a solution.

MUST said: “A train strike on cup final day will be a huge inconvenience to the tens of thousands of supporters travelling down from Manchester to London on the day. We need all modes of transport available to cope with the level of demand and the railways are a key part of that.

“We call on the government and the trade union to get round the table and find a way to avert this industrial action.”

Train strikes have taken place since June 2022 in the United Kingdom, with football supporters often affected.