The Football Association has vowed to work with Greater Manchester Police as it condemned the “tragedy chanting” heard during Manchester United’s FA Cup quarter-final win over rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Chants of ‘Murderers’ and ‘Always the victims’ could be heard coming from a section of home supporters in the Stretford End at Old Trafford, with the singing audible on the live television broadcast on ITV 1.

The taunts were in reference to the Hillsborough disaster, where 97 Liverpool supporters lost their lives at or as a result of the FA Cup semi-final in April 1989.

United won a thrilling FA Cup tie 4-3 but a statement from the FA followed.

"We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today’s FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police,” it said.

"We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out.

"It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game. It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag joined forces last year to call on fans to stop tragedy chanting, telling supporters that it is unacceptable to sing about the Munich, Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.

Last June, Manchester United handed an indefinite ban to a supporter who wore a shirt mocking the victims of the Hillsborough disaster at the FA Cup final at Wembley.

In November the FA made contract with Luton, who threatened to issue stadium bans to supporters after tragedy chanting was heard during a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road, with manager Rob Edwards later issuing an apology on behalf of the club.