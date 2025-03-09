Why are some Manchester United fans wearing black at Arsenal game?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United fans have been urged by a supporters’ group to wear black to this weekend’s anti-Glazer protest to symbolise how the club is “slowly dying”.

Sunday’s home Premier League match against Arsenal will be preceded by a supporter march to Old Trafford, starting at 3.15pm from the Tollgate pub.

The 1958 fan group hope it “could be one of the largest-ever protests” at United, whose supporters have expressed opposition and fury since the Glazer family completed a leveraged takeover in 2005.

The group demanded an end to the family’s ownership and asked supporters “to wear black to symbolise how the club is ‘slowly dying’ due to huge debts, mismanagement and fan exploitation”.

Steve Crompton, spokesman for The 1958, said: “The club is slowly dying before our eyes, on and off the pitch, and the blame lies squarely at the current ownership model.

“The club is facing financial armageddon. Debt is the road to ruin.

“Sir Matt Busby would be turning in his grave at the current plight of one of the world’s greatest football institutions which is being brought to its knees and in many ways becoming a laughing stock.”

A separate protest was organised by the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust at Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Fulham.

FA Cup holders United went on to lose that match on penalties, compounding a miserable season that sees them a lowly 14th in the Premier League standings.

The Red Devils returned to action at Real Sociedad in Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg, drawing 1-1, with that competition providing their last shot at silverware and only realistic route to European qualification.

Having accounted for progress to the Champions League knockout phase for years, the PA news agency understands financial modelling for next term includes the prospect of missing European football entirely.

( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

United have lost more than £300m over the past three seasons and last week announced there would be 200 further redundancies having shed 250 jobs last summer.

United did not wish to comment when contacted by PA but pointed to chief executive Omar Berrada’s recent comments.

“We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men’s, women’s and academy teams,” he said after the club announced another round of redundancies.

“We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club.”