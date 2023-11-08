Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Marcus Rashford starts
Erik ten Hag’s men can reignite their European campaign with victory
Manchester United travel to Denmark to face Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages tonight in a must-win fixture in Group A.
The Red Devils come into the match sitting third in the table behind leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Galatasaray. Those clubs face each other in this evening’s other Group A clash.
Harry Maguire’s header and Andre Onana’s last ditch penalty save ensured Erik ten Hag’s men defeated Copenhagen last time out in the Champions League but United have dipped in form since. Two embarrassing 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle mounted pressure on the manager but the ended that poor run with a fortunate 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.
Should United pick up anything less than three points this evening they will face an uphill battle to progress through the group. Beating Copenhagen would be a big step in settling the side into a winning mindset but defeat would raise more questions about the leadership group.
Follow all the Champions League action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:
Manchester United team changes
Erik ten Hag makes just on change to the team that defeated Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend. Marcus Rashford returns to the starting XI with Antony dropping to the bench.
Rafael Varane and Victor Lindelof are both named as substitutes.
Manchester United line-up
Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Forson, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Antony, Martial
United boosted by Lindelof return
Defender Victor Lindelof is back in the squad for tonight’s match having also missed Saturday’s game at Fulham.
Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make his first European appearance of the season after recovering from injury while the could be some action for 19-year-old Omari Forson who has travelled with the team.
Casemiro is sidelined with a hamstring issue while defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long term absentees.
Rashford ready to face Copenhagen
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says that Marcus Rashford is 100% ready to face Copenhagen tonight after the forward missed United’s Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend.
The 26-year-old picked up a knock in training which kept him out of the last match but has returned to United’s squad for their trip to Denmark.
Rashford is part of a struggling forward line for the Red Devils having only scored one goal in 14 games so far but Ten Hag is backing him to return to form.
“100%. (He) missed one game with a small knock.” answered Ten Hag when asked if Rashford will be ready to go. "He’s investing hard work in training to get back into form,
"Marcus is very committed to Manchester United."
Manchester United receive devastating Casemiro injury update
Casemiro is set to miss a key stretch of Manchester United’s season after Erik ten Hag revealed the midfielder will be sidelined with a hamstring injury until after Christmas.
The 31-year-old midfielder has struggled for form and fitness in his second season since his eye-catching switch to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.
Casemiro sustained an ankle injury on Brazil duty last month and returned against Newcastle last Wednesday, only to be taken off at half-time of the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat.
Manchester United receive devastating Casemiro injury update
Casemiro was substituted off at half-time of the Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle last week
Copenhagen vs Manchester United
It looks as though tonight’s hosts are ready for the game. Will Copenhagen shock Erik ten Hag’s men or can Man Utd make it back-to-back wins?
Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction
Despite Manchester United’s recent form, it is still hard to look past them against the team bottom of Group A. Copenhagen will put up a strong fight and could challenge United’s shaky defence but Erik ten Hag’s men will come good and keep their Champions League campaign on track.
Copenhagen 1-2 Manchester United.
Copenhagen vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
FC Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri
Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund
Man Utd early team news
Manchester United have had a host of injury issues so far this season, and the club are likely to continue to be without Casemiro for the match, but Marcus Rashford could be included in the squad after only being ruled out of the Fulham game by a late fitness test.
Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are all on the long-term injury list however and will not be included.
How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United
Manchester United take on FC Copenhagen in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday 8 November at 8pm GMT at the Parken Stadium.
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm GMT, TNT Sports can be streamed via the Discovery+ app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies