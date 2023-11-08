✕ Close 'He's very committed to Manchester United' Erik ten Hag on Rashford ahead of Copenhagen match

Manchester United travel to Denmark to face Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages tonight in a must-win fixture in Group A.

The Red Devils come into the match sitting third in the table behind leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Galatasaray. Those clubs face each other in this evening’s other Group A clash.

Harry Maguire’s header and Andre Onana’s last ditch penalty save ensured Erik ten Hag’s men defeated Copenhagen last time out in the Champions League but United have dipped in form since. Two embarrassing 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle mounted pressure on the manager but the ended that poor run with a fortunate 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Should United pick up anything less than three points this evening they will face an uphill battle to progress through the group. Beating Copenhagen would be a big step in settling the side into a winning mindset but defeat would raise more questions about the leadership group.

