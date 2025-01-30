FCSB vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups ahead of key Europa League clash
A win will secure Manchester United’s spot in the top eight but Ruben Amorim’s side face a difficult test in Romania
Manchester United will have their eye on securing a top-eight finish as the Europa League group stage reaches its conclusion on what could be a hectic night of action.
Ruben Amorim’s side are in the Romanian capital to take on FCSB in their final fixture as they reach the end of a campaign in which they are so far unbeaten. Three draws mean that direct progression to the round of 16 is not totally secure, but win tonight and a smooth route will be theirs. A draw could well prove sufficient, too - yet defeat could open the door for others to usurp them.
The hosts are among those looking to overtake their fourth-placed opponents, with FCSB starting the night a point and four rungs below Manchester United in the competition ladder. That makes it win or bust for the 1986 European Cup winners as they hope to avoid the two-legged playoff ties that the other 16 qualifiers will have to negotiate.
Follow all the updates from the National Arena in Bucharest in our live blog below:
FCSB vs Man Utd prediction
Ruben Amorim’s team are going through a good spell and the Europa League has been one of their more positive competitions this season.
With the possibility of a last-16 place on the line expect the Red Devils to turn up and find a way past their opponent.
It won’t be pretty and at times they will have to suffer but individual quality should carry then over the line.
FCSB 1-2 Man Utd.
Man Utd eary team news
Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a doubt after suffering a knock against Fulham, while Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans remain sidelined.
Marcus Rashford remains at the club for now but is firmly out of favour.
Predicted Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Collyer, Mainoo, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund
FCSB early team news
Top scorer Darius Olaru is a key absentee for FCSB, who also have injury concerns over Mihai Lixandru and Octavian Popescu.
Predicted FCSB XI: Tarnovanu; Cretu, Ngezana, Dawa, Radunovic; Alhassan, Sut; Stefanescu; Tanase, Miculescu; Birligea
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.
When is FCSB vs Manchester United?
FCSB vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 30 January at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.
FCSB vs Manchester United
Manchester United will look to book their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League as they travel to Romania to face FCSB.
While languishing in the Premier League, Ruben Amorim’s side are unbeaten in this competition and look good bets for automatic progression, avoiding the scheduling pressures that a two-legged play-off tie would pose.
A win would cement a top eight finish while a draw might also be enough, but defeat would see them slip beneath their hosts in Bucharest.
FCSB start the final round of fixtures occupying the final qualification spot for direct progression and just a point behind their opponents.
FCSB vs Manchester United LIVE
A busy night of Europa League action is in store as the competition reaches the end of the league phase. Eight last-16 spots are up for grabs as teams vie to ensure direct progression and avoid the two-legged play-off round that the rest of the qualifiers will have to endure.
Manchester United look strong bets to make the top eight - but plenty can and will change. They face FCSB, with kick off at 8pm GMT.
