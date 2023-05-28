Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Fulham in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Fulham
That's all for today, goodbye.
Manchester United vs Fulham
United finish the season in third place in the Premier League. They have already won the EFL Cup under new manager Erik ten Hag, but have the chance to lift the FA Cup when they face Manchester City in the final in just under one week. As for Fulham, their season is now over. However, they will be happy with their first top half finish in the League since 2011-12 (ninth), while their 55 goals this season is the most they've ever scored in a single campaign in the competition. They’ve also won 15 games this term, their second-most ever in a top-flight season after 1959-60 (17).
Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Fulham
United secured third spot in the Premier League with a narrow victory over Fulham. The away side broke the deadlock when Tete got on the end of Willian's corner to power a header past De Gea. The Cottagers were in control after scoring and had the chance to double their advantage when Casemiro tripped Cairney in the box, but Mitrovic's penalty was saved. United wrested back the momentum and found a fortunate equaliser through Sancho. Fred was tackled by Tete in the box, with the ball rolling across to the winger for a simple finish from close range. Rashford then poked a shot wide before Fernandes struck the winner. Fred's disguised throughball found the Portugal international, who raced behind the Fulham defence before chipping his shot over Leno. Silva's side pushed for an equaliser and went close through Cairney, but his strike was blocked by McTominay. Weghorst then had the chance to end his loan spell at United with a goal. He got on the end of a cross from Sancho but poked his shot wide.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies