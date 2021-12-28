Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager

The Paris Saint-Germain manager has been linked to Old Trafford as a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 28 December 2021 12:00
Comments
Best goals of the first half of 2021-22 season

Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.

“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the end of the season for the longer term.

“I’d like Pochettino to be the next manager because he’s got experience of the league, I think he would play the right type of football.

Recommended

“It feels like the moment for him to step up. He’s managing big stars, characters and personalities.

“I’ve always liked him and the way in which he has operated. I think he fits the club, he works with young players as well.

“He gets the best out of players. He’s a good coach. But also I think he works people the right way.

“But he’s got a job at Paris Saint-Germain, and if he does well there, they obviously won’t let him go.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in