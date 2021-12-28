Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager
The Paris Saint-Germain manager has been linked to Old Trafford as a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.
Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.
“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the end of the season for the longer term.
“I’d like Pochettino to be the next manager because he’s got experience of the league, I think he would play the right type of football.
“It feels like the moment for him to step up. He’s managing big stars, characters and personalities.
“I’ve always liked him and the way in which he has operated. I think he fits the club, he works with young players as well.
“He gets the best out of players. He’s a good coach. But also I think he works people the right way.
“But he’s got a job at Paris Saint-Germain, and if he does well there, they obviously won’t let him go.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies