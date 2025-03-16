Jump to content
Independent
Manchester United consider debut for unheard-of youngster vs Leicester after late doubt

Ruben Amorim could face a dilemma in goal with Dermot Mee the main candidate over Elyh Harrison to step in if Andre Onana fails a late fitness test

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 16 March 2025 14:53 GMT
Ruben Amorim challenges Man Utd players

Manchester United could turn to Under-21 goalkeeper Dermot Mee if Andre Onana cannot line up against Leicester.

It is understood the United No. 1 is dealing with illness, leaving Ruben Amorim with a dilemma between the sticks.

Mee, 22, last played at senior level during a loan spell at National League Altrincham two seasons ago.

Onana is still expected to travel to the King Power Stadium, but Amorim will make a late call over his appearance in the late kick-off against the Foxes.

The 28-year-old has been consistent with his fitness since joining United from Inter Milan in 2023, playing in every Premier League fixture to date.

Andre Onana during Man Utd’s win over Real Sociedad
Andre Onana during Man Utd’s win over Real Sociedad (REUTERS)

Should Onana miss out, he could also miss the international break with Cameroon and games against Eswatini and Libya.

Mee has been in and around the first team squad in recent weeks, taking up a place on the bench in the last three fixtures.

Elyh Harrison is another option for United, having played on loan at Chester earlier this season.

Dermot Mee of Manchester United warms up against Real Sociedad
Dermot Mee of Manchester United warms up against Real Sociedad (Manchester United via Getty Imag)
Elyh Harrison of Manchester United warms up for Man Utd before the first leg against Real Sociedad
Elyh Harrison of Manchester United warms up for Man Utd before the first leg against Real Sociedad (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

While regular back-ups goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton remains out injured.

Mee has played seven times for the Under-21s this season, five appearances in the Premier League 2 and two more in the EFL Trophy.

