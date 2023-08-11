Erik ten Hag has no regrets over Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich move

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag insisted Manchester United have no regrets about their decision not to bid for Harry Kane as the England captain could instead join Bayern Munich.

Kane has been a long-time target for Manchester United and Ten Hag, who described the 30-year-old as a “great striker” and is an admirer of the forward, who could join the German champions for a reported £86 million.

United instead chose to pursue Rasmus Hojlund, paying a fee rising to £72 million for the 20-year-old Dane, who scored 10 goals for Atalanta last season.

“We have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice,” said Ten Hag. “We are professional, the processes we do are really careful, we consider a lot of things but finally we make decisions, not overnight, we study every decision behind, we are happy with the squad we have behind us now.”

Ten Hag said believes the English top flight will suffer without Kane but denied the United defence were relieved they will not have to face him.

“That is what I like and my players like,” he said. “We want to play the best. He is a great striker, it is clear, and a goal-maker and apart from that has all the conditions you want to see. It is a miss for the Premier League, absolutely.”

Hojlund will be out injured when United begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday but Ten Hag said Harry Maguire could be involved.

The former captain has been the subject of a £30 million bid from West Ham but, with his future still unresolved, the manager said “of course” Maguire could play.

