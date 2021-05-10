Manchester United should sign Jadon Sancho but do not need a big-money striker like Harry Kane or Erling Braut Haaland, according to Gary Neville.

Neville was debating the club’s summer transfer policy with fellow pundit Jamie Carragher after United committed Edison Cavani to a new one-year contract. United have been linked with Kane and Haaland, two of the best goalscorers in Europe who are reported to be looking for fresh starts this summer.

Neville believes with Cavani’s experience and the rising talent of Mason Greenwood, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not need another striker in his ranks and thinks the club should focus on signing England international Sancho, for whom Borussia Dortmund want around £80m.

“I think Sancho comes in [this summer] on that right-hand side, with Greenwood as a potential back-up,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “Up front you’ve then got Cavani and Greenwood. On the left [Marcus] Rashford and {Anthony] Martial, and then you’ve got [Paul] Pogba who could potentially fit there [on the left] if he’s not playing in midfield.

“If you sign Kane or a Haaland, which is what’s being mooted, I don’t think that works for Manchester United … [the policy of] allowing young players to emerge like Greenwood, making sure Rashford plays. [Donny] van de Beek can’t get a game. I think it’s Sancho and that’s their business done.”

Carragher was effusive in his praise for Cavani, who has scored 15 goals in his debut season at Old Trafford, but feels the 34-year-old is too old to be United’s first-choice striker if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season, with only the 19-year-old Greenwood as central back-up.

“I don’t think they’d have the centre-forward [to challenge for the title, without signing one],” said Carragher. “I absolutely love Cavani. But the big thing for me is Greenwood, he’s a superstar. If you bring Sancho in, he’s got to play 70-80 per cent of the games on the right, where he plays. So then you’ve got a really old guy who’s done brilliantly, or a really young guy who’s not quite ready physically to lead the line for United.

“I think Manchester United buying a Harry Kane or a Haaland and using Greenwood on the right cutting inside on the left foot, I think he’s brilliant at that. I’d be really wary if they bought Sancho of stunting Greenwood’s progress.”

Cavani signed a new deal on Monday taking him until the end of next season. United next play on Tuesday night against Leicester City, before their rearranged meeting with Liverpool on Thursday evening.