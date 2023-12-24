Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to complete Manchester United minority takeover today

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to become a minority shareholder in Manchester United after the long-awaited deal with the club’s owners, the Glazer family, is expected to finally be completed this afternoon.

The Independent understands that final details are now being sorted in the deal and the announcement should come later this afternoon after there was a significant breakthrough on Friday. The promise of an imminent announcement has been a regular occurrence over the past month, leading to some scepticism, although this time is understood to be different.

Ratcliffe's Ineos Group is expected to pay close to £1.3bn to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club.

The deal would bring an end to a lengthy chapter in the club’s history after the Glazer family announced on 22 November 2022 that they would consider selling the club.

But a full takeover never materialised, with Ineos and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani making multiple offers with figures in the region of £5bn. Those numbers fell short of the Glazer family's valuation and co-chairs Joel and Avram Glazer are both seen as reluctant to sell.

Once Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process in October, Ratcliffe revised his previous offer to purchase the Glazers' 69 per cent shareholding, switching strategy towards a minority stake in the club.

Ratcliffe is thought to be prepared to invest £245m to address infrastructure works related to the stadium.

The petrochemicals billionaire is also looking to assume control of the football operations side of the club, with manager Erik ten Hag enduring a difficult season on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure as manager after a dismal season (PA Wire)

United suffered a dismal exit from the Champions League group stages before a lacklustre 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday was the latest blow and although Ten Hag is still backed by the club, no major football decisions were to be made until Ratcliffe assumes control.

Changes are expected off the field, with chief executive Richard Arnold having stepped down from his role, but one thing United fans are unlikely to see in January is immediate signings in the transfer window.

United are expecting a quiet month as they are worried that bringing in big-money buys could mean they breach Financial Fair Play regulations.