Manchester United kit ‘too tight’ as players forced to wear replicas

Manchester United players are reportedly wearing replica items of kit during matches this season after players complained the official version was “too tight”.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana is said to have found the Adidas performance model to be uncomfortable, according to the Telegraph, after it was designed to be a closer fit than the replica shirts available from the club shop.

The £47m summer signing has therefore been wearing a looser version in recent matches, while United’s outfielders have also been wearing non-branded socks since August because players have found they are too tight.

United’s players last wore the official black socks with club emblem in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham and the first-team squad have since been wearing an unofficial Adidas version with no club branding.

Manchester United players have changed their socks since the start of the season (Getty Images)

Some players have also taken to cutting holes in the back of the socks this season because they have too tight around their calves.

The Daily Mail reported that Adidas are planning to make minor adjustments to the kit’s design.

It comes after Aston Villa and Newcastle experienced problems with the kit provided by their shirt manufacturer Castore earlier this season.

Villa’s players reportedly experienced discomfort while wearing the club’s home kit earlier this season after a design issue left the shirts heavy with moisture.