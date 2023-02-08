✕ Close Ten Hag calls for VAR consistency after Casemiro red in 2-1 win over Palace

Manchester United host Leeds in the first of consecutive Premier League clashes between the old rivals tonight before travelling to Elland Road on Sunday. These two fixtures could have big ramifications for both teams with Erik ten Hag’s men hoping to get into the title race and Leeds trying to avoid relegation after sacking manager Jesse Marsch.

Man Utd can draw level on points with Manchester City tonight. They are three points behind the current champions and will join them on 45 – five points behind league leaders Arsenal – if they defeat their rivals at Old Trafford. Leeds, meanwhile, are 17th and out of the drop zone on goal difference only. They have not won a league game since November and their last outing ended in a slim 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest following Brennan Johnson’s early strike.

That run of poor form resulted in Jesse Marsch being dismissed and a backroom trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will coach the team until a replacement is found, including both games against Man Utd. The Red Devils have been dealt a blow themselves as will have to play both games without midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian was sent off in United’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and is now suspended for the next three matches.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford as Man Utd take on Leeds in the Premier League: