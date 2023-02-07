Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United face Leeds United in a Premier League double-header this week.

The two rivals will meet at Old Trafford on Wednesday night before playing for a second time at Elland Road on Sunday.

Wednesday’s fixture was rearranged following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. A new date was eventually confirmed after both teams advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup without requiring a fifth-round replay.

In announcing the “unique” fixture, the Premier League said: “We acknowledge the unique circumstances of the teams playing each other twice in the same week, with Leeds United v Manchester United scheduled for Sunday 12 February. This is to avoid potential fixture congestion later in the season.”

The match will not be available to watch on TV in the UK, however. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Manchester United vs Leeds not on TV?

The match was not scheduled to be on TV before it was postponed and therefore is unable to be shown now, even though it has been rescheduled.

Manchester United vs Leeds United was originally meant to be played on Saturday 17 September at 3pm but was then moved to Sunday 18 September due to the Old Trafford club’s involvement in the Europa League.

The match was then postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All fixtures scheduled on the weekend of 10-11 September were postponed, with a further three also called off the following weekend due to policing issues - including Manchester United vs Leeds United. It is a category one fixture for the police, so it required additional policing that was unavailable due to the Queen’s funeral taking place that weekend.

A new date of Wednesday 8 February was eventually confirmed after both Manchester United and Leeds United advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup without requiring a replay. However, as the match was not selected by either Sky Sports or BT Sport on its initial date, it is unable to be shown on Wednesday.

What is the team news?

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is suspended for three matches following a red card against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Marcel Sabitzer made his United debut against the Eagles and could earn a first start in Casemiros’s absence.

Diogo Dalot featured in the matchday squad at the weekend and could be in line for a start but Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain long-term absentees.

As for Leeds, forward Rodrigo has been sidelined for six to eight weeks after an ankle injury he sustained last month.

Stuart Dallas is recovering from an ongoing thigh injury, but Robin Koch should be available to return after serving a one-match suspension during the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

Odds

Manchester United: 4/9

Draw: 15/4

Leeds: 6/1

Prediction

Manchester United have won their last 13 matches at home and take on a Leeds side in poor form. Casemiro’s absence will be a big miss but Erik ten Hag’s men should have enough quality to overcome Leeds tonight.Manchester United 2-0 Leeds.