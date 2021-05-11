Manchester United face Leicester City on Tuesday evening, the second of three quickfire games for the Red Devils in a congested end to the season.

A weekend win over Aston Villa kept the title race going a little longer, and a victory here would again do so - even if the odds remain heavily stacked in rivals Man City’s favour.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to rotate his team heavily to cope with three games in five days, perhaps giving Leicester the chance to return to winning ways themselves.

The Foxes have again stumbled in the closing weeks of the campaign and they’ll be desperate not to drop out of the top four the way they did last year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 6pm BST on Tuesday, 11 May at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial and Dan James are missing from the United attacking ranks, while Harry Maguire also faces a spell on the sidelines. Phil Jones remains a long-term absentee. The likes of Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe could all feature, while Amad Diallo could make his full Premier League debut.

Leicester are without James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan due to ongoing injuries, while Jonny Evans is also a doubt for this match.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Mata, Van de Beek, Amad; Greenwood

LEI - Schmeichel; Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu; Pereira, Praet, Tielemans, Thomas; Perez, Maddison; Iheanacho

Odds

United - 14/9

Draw - 12/5

Leicester - 21/10

Prediction

A much-changed United side are likely to lack cohesion and fluidity, but those coming in will also be desperate to prove they should be involved in the Europa League final - and in far more matches next season. They could frustrate a fragile and out-of-form Leicester. United 1-1 Leicester.