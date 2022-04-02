(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error. Harry Maguire will look forward to a better reception in front of his club’s fans after being booed by a minority of England supporters, with Rangnick adamant United supporters will get behind their captain: “He knows my position towards him. He’s been a very valuable player for the team. I didn’t understand what happened at Wembley but it won’t happen in our stadium with the Red Army.”

And Leicester will be keen to finish the season on a high after Brendan Rodgers’ found some form last time out with the win over Brentford taking them into the top half. The Foxes will look to use their league games as a platform to boost their chances of winning the Europa Conference League, having eliminated Rennes in the last 16 and their quarter-final tie against PSV coming up next week. Follow live updates from an intriguing evening kick-off in the Premier League with live goal and score updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from Old Trafford: