Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups with Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out
Follow all the latest updates from the game at Old Trafford as the Red Devils aim to boost their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League
Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.
Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error. Harry Maguire will look forward to a better reception in front of his club’s fans after being booed by a minority of England supporters, with Rangnick adamant United supporters will get behind their captain: “He knows my position towards him. He’s been a very valuable player for the team. I didn’t understand what happened at Wembley but it won’t happen in our stadium with the Red Army.”
And Leicester will be keen to finish the season on a high after Brendan Rodgers’ found some form last time out with the win over Brentford taking them into the top half. The Foxes will look to use their league games as a platform to boost their chances of winning the Europa Conference League, having eliminated Rennes in the last 16 and their quarter-final tie against PSV coming up next week. Follow live updates from an intriguing evening kick-off in the Premier League with live goal and score updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from Old Trafford:
Manchester United have lost their last three meetings with Leicester in all competitions with the Foxes aiming to win consecutive away league games against Manchester United for the first time.
Brendan Rodgers speaking about Manchester United: "They have absolutely top class players who can change the course of a game. Our record has been good against them, but it counts for nothing.
"You need to be really focused in the game, and then hope your quality can come through."
Ralf Rangnick gave his thoughts on England fans booing Harry Maguire after his tough season with the Red Devils and whether he is expecting better support for the Manchester United captain at Old Trafford tonight.
"I think that this will happen. As far as I have met the experience with our great supporters, with our Red Army, I’m pretty sure that they will support not only Harry but the whole team as they did in the last two games against Tottenham and against Atletico.” said Rangnick.
“He has been an important player, Harry, both for England and for our club and that’s why I’m pretty convinced that this will happen."
Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Manchester United vs Leicester
Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Leicester City.
The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match, but is unavailable this evening.
The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish.
Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United vs Leicester
The 36-year-old featured for Portugal over the international break but is now out of this evening’s Premier League match
Manchester United vs Leicester: Team changes
Ralf Rangnick makes two changes to the Man Utd team that lost 0-1 to Atletico Madrid before the international break with Luke Shaw coming in to replace Alex Telles and Paul Pogba returns instead of Cristiano Ronaldo who doesn’t make the matchday squad.
Two changes for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City. Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey drop out of the back line with Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana both fit to return at centre-back.
Manchester United vs Leicester: Line-ups
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Elanga
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho
Brendan Rodgers says he doesn’t understand why fans booed former Leicester defender Harry Maguire during England’s 3-0 win over Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday.
"My question would be what help does it do? By nature of the word supporter, you are there to support," Rodgers said.
"He has the focus on him at a big club. Internationally, Harry has been a great player for England over these past three or four seasons.
"Maybe it’s just the modern world, patience is short now. It doesn’t do a player any good. You support through the good and the bad."
Leicester City have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Europa Conference League and have a good chance of picking up silverware this season if they can reach the final of Europe’s third competition.
In the Premier League, they have won three of their last four games including a 2-1 victory over Brentford before the international break and will hope to continue that momentum against Man Utd this evening.
Manchester United have only lost two of their 11 Premier League games since the turn of the year but they’ve been on the end of four draws against teams thaey would have expected to beat.
That’s eight dropped points in a close race for the top four and manager Ralf Rangnick, as well as some of the more senior players in the squad, will want to end the season on a high.
Last time out in the league Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his first hat-trick since returning to Old Trafford as the Red Devils saw of a tough test from Tottenham at home. However, in their last game before the break they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid and were knocked out of the Champions League meaning a top four finish is now the biggest goal of the season for them.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says there is "lots of optimism" around his team after a run of good results before the international break put the Foxes back into the top-10.
"We won five of our seven games before the break.” said Rodgers. “With some of our influential players coming back. This week we could train, get some detailed work into those who stayed, and bring new guys into training."
