Manchester United cannot afford anything less than a win when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal and are still a point behind Tottenham, despite an impressive 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s side prior to the international break.

Any good feeling conjured by that performance, though, was quickly extinguished after United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

United will hope that the Foxes will be somewhat distracted by their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week, with Leicester having little else to play for domestically after a mixed campaign.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 2 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with online viewers able to watch via SkyGo.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Edinson Cavani has been ruled out after picking up a knock on international duty but otherwise Ralf Rangnick has few injury concerns to deal with.

Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana are all pushing to be available after recovering from injuries, but the match comes too soon for Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Elanga.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Odds

Manchester United - 1/2

Draw - 10/3

Leicester - 5/1

Prediction

Manchester United entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knockout out of the Champions League, however, some time off should have allowed them to reset and, in front of a home crowd, their quality should prevail in a tricky game. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester.