Manchester United reveal possible date for Leny Yoro Premier League debut

Leny Yoro is likely to make his Manchester United debut in November after undergoing successful surgery on his foot injury.

The £52m signing, United’s biggest buy this summer, was hurt in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

The French centre-back will start his rehabilitation after his operation and United expect him to be fit again in about three months.

Yoro could sit out their first 10 league games – including clashes with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham and potentially including the visit of Chelsea on 2 November – as well as Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester City and the start of United’s Europa League campaign.

United are interested in signing a second centre-back this summer, with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt a target, along with full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Manager Erik ten Hag has doubts about his defence ahead of the meeting with Manchester City at Wembley with Victor Lindelof taken off in the friendly defeat to Liverpool as a precaution and Jonny Evans suffering from illness, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a potential departure and left-back Tyrell Malacia is out for another two months. United will also be without striker Rasmus Hojlund, who will be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring problem, when their season begins.

Meanwhile, the United players who missed the pre-season tour of the United States because of their international commitments at Euro 2024 and the Copa America have returned to training.

Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Facundo Pellistri linked up with their teammates at United’s Carrington complex.