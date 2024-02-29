Manchester United vs Liverpool headlines blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final draw

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United will host rivals Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final after the two sides advanced with fifth-round victories on Wednesday night.

The Reds remain in contention for three more trophies in what is manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season, after their rousing 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Liverpool booked their place in the last eight with a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Jayden Danns, the 18-year-old striker, came off the bench to score a late double in front of the Kop for Klopp’s side, earning himself comparisons to teenage darts sensation Luke Littler in the process.

“It is a dream come true,” Danns said. “I’ve supported the club since birth. To come on and score at the Kop End is amazing, it doesn’t feel true. It feels like I’m in a film.”

United, meanwhile, left it late against Nottingham Forest as Casemiro’s 89th-minute header secured a 1-0 win at the City Ground. The result lifted the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, with the FA Cup representing United’s only chance at winning silverware this season.

Ten Hag’s side will now look to deny Klopp a second trophy of the campaign when they host their rivals on the weekend of March 16. United will also play Liverpool at Old Trafford the following month, in what will be a key test for the leaders in the Premier League title race.

“There are many good teams in the Premier League, Liverpool at this moment is top but it is a great challenge and we are really looking forward and we like the challenges,” Ten Hag said. “It is a great game for us to play.”

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, holders Manchester City will host Newcastle in an all-Premier League clash as Pep Guardiola’s side go in search of their eighth FA Cup trophy,

The quarter-final draw took place before kick-off of Chelsea’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds, one of just four Championship sides who had survived past the fourth roundConor Gallagher netted a dramatic late winner to send the Blues through on the stroke of full-time.

Chelsea will now host Championship leaders Leicester, who booked their quarter-final place with a 1-0 fifth-round victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Joining them in the last eight are Coventry, who, sitting ninth in the Championship, are the lowest-ranked side remaining in contention for the cup, progressing to the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

They will travel to Molineux to meet Wolves, who on Wednesday night beat Brighton to reach the last eight for the first time since 2019.

Quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of March 16.

Includes reporting from PA