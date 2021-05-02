Manchester United welcome bitter rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils dominated Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, winning 6-2 at home.

It was the perfect response after the club’s goalless draw with Leeds last weekend ended a run of five straight wins for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Liverpool need to win to keep pace with Chelsea in the race for the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm GMT.

What was the team news?

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out with knee issues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new concerns ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool will be without Nat Phillips which means Fabinho will likely deputise alongside Ozan Kabak in central defence. Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are both out.

Confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United – Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire(C), Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Rashford.

Liverpool – Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Milner(C); Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Mané.

Odds:

Manchester United: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Liverpool: 13/8

Prediction:

There are contrasting atmospheres surrounding either club, with Manchester United feeling good after an impressive season while Liverpool have faltered. I think they share the points here though. 2-2.