Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third Liverpool goal ( Getty Images )

Luis Diaz scored twice and Mohamed Salah added a third as Liverpool ripped through Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arne Slot kept up his perfect start to life in charge of Liverpool as his visiting side easily swept aside their hosts. By contrast, Erik ten Hag’s side showed many of the same shambolic signs of last season, with Casemiro at fault for the first two goals and hauled off at half-time.

It was another damaging day for the home side after a late defeat to Brighton last week, with Ten Hag booed as he made second half substitutions in a bid to spark a comeback. After Trent Alexander-Arnold had a goal chalked off for offside inside the first ten minutes, Diaz twice converted Salah deliveries as Liverpool pounced on two poor errors from the vastly experienced Casemiro.

Salah then popped up with a goal of his own, striking after Kobbie Mainoo had been knocked off the ball by Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool are three wins from three heading into the international break and yet to concede a Premier League goal under their new boss; Manchester United, by contrast, again look to be plagued with problems.

Follow all the reaction from Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool below.