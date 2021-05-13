Liveupdated1620930584

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight amid fan protests

Follow all the action live from Old Trafford

Callum Rice-Coates@callumrc96
Thursday 13 May 2021 19:29
(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.

The meeting between the two rivals was originally scheduled to take place on 2 May, however, it was abandoned after supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in the wake of the Super League scandal. The postponement left United with an almighty fixture backlog and this will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s third game in just five days. For that reason, the head coach fielded a significantly weakened side last time out against Leicester, with the Foxes taking all three points.

That result had huge ramifications on the race for Champions League football, with Liverpool currently languishing in sixth. Jurgen Klopp’s side trail fourth-placed Chelsea by seven points but have two games in hand. Failure to take all three points from Old Trafford tonight, though, would leave the Reds’ hopes of a top-four finish all but in tatters. With United’s first-choice eleven well rested, however, that remains far from an easy task, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all set to start. Follow all the action live below:

Protests at Old Trafford

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Callum Rice-Coates13 May 2021 19:29
Changes

United, as expected, make a host of changes from the second string side that lost against Leicester on Tuesday. Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all return.

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota comes in for Sadio Mane and Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips partner each other again in defence.

Callum Rice-Coates13 May 2021 19:24
Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Phillips, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Karl Matchett13 May 2021 19:16
Team news

Callum Rice-Coates13 May 2021 19:15
Team news on the way

Just a few minutes until the line-ups are announced and an hour until kick-off.

Karl Matchett13 May 2021 19:14
Players in the ground

Liverpool’s squad have arrived and they are in the stadium at Old Trafford. No rearranging needed tonight by the looks of things!

Karl Matchett13 May 2021 18:58
90 mins to kick-off

Team news isn’t too far away now. United are expected to go full strength, while Liverpool have issues at the back once more with Ozan Kabak injured.

A different type of security is in place outside the stadium.

Karl Matchett13 May 2021 18:45
Old Trafford latest

No sign of matters relenting outside United’s stadium. As far as we know, the players are not in the ground yet.

(Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
Karl Matchett13 May 2021 18:33
Glazer protests

Here’s Miguel Delaney with all the details on Manchester United’s owners, what they’re planning to avoid further protests and the latest talk on takeover possibilities.

What now for Manchester United and the Glazers?

The Red Devils welcome Liverpool this evening in the rearranged fixture which, Miguel Delaney explains, has started to leave the American owners genuinely concerned about the future of their reign

Karl Matchett13 May 2021 18:21
Liverpool team bus on the move

For a short time, the Liverpool team bus was blocked in and unable to move - though there are two, a red one and a black one, and it’s unclear which the players are using this evening.

Karl Matchett13 May 2021 18:10

