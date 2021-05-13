(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.

The meeting between the two rivals was originally scheduled to take place on 2 May, however, it was abandoned after supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in the wake of the Super League scandal. The postponement left United with an almighty fixture backlog and this will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s third game in just five days. For that reason, the head coach fielded a significantly weakened side last time out against Leicester, with the Foxes taking all three points.

That result had huge ramifications on the race for Champions League football, with Liverpool currently languishing in sixth. Jurgen Klopp’s side trail fourth-placed Chelsea by seven points but have two games in hand. Failure to take all three points from Old Trafford tonight, though, would leave the Reds’ hopes of a top-four finish all but in tatters. With United’s first-choice eleven well rested, however, that remains far from an easy task, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all set to start. Follow all the action live below:

