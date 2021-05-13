Manchester United and Liverpool served up a thrilling Premier League classic in the rearranged game on Thursday night, with the away side emerging 4-2 winners to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Edinson Cavani had already spurned one great opening in the opening stages, but United took the lead just 10 minutes in when Bruno Fernandes’ strike was diverted in by Nat Phillips’ outstretched leg.

Liverpool thought they had a route back into the game when a penalty was given before the half-hour mark, but a pitchside inspection of the replay saw referee Anthony Taylor overrule his own call. Undeterred, the Reds had their best spell of the half from that point and Diogo Jota back-heeled in the equaliser after good work from Phillips following a corner.

Deep into first-half stoppage time Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool ahead, then the Brazilian put the Reds further ahead straight after the restart when he tucked away the rebound following Alexander-Arnold’s initial shot being saved.

Jota then smashed the post and Alexander-Arnold tested Henderson, before Marcus Rashford pulled one back on the counter-attack to set up a tense finale - but Mohamed Salah raced away to net the fourth and seal the points.

Here are five talking points from the game at Old Trafford.

Triangles of uncertainty

Liverpool’s defence has been a problem all season, but it wasn’t just the centre-backs this time; right from the early minutes, that duo and goalkeeper Alisson were all hesitant and making errors, encouraging United forward and gifting openings.

The No. 1 passed straight to Cavani in the early minutes, which should have led to a goal, while Phillips was caught out once or twice defensively too and Fernandes’ opener flew in via deflections off both centre-backs, Rhys Williams being the other.

While Liverpool’s trio improved, United’s worsened as the game progressed: Eric Bailly’s wild clearance almost cost a penalty, Dean Henderson should have done far better for the third goal and there were errors in possession in the build-up to that strike, too.

No Harry Maguire for United perhaps contributed to the lack of organisation there.

Trent in front of Gareth

Watching from the stands was England manager Gareth Southgate, even though several prospective Euro 2020 squad members - Maguire, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Mason Greenwood - were injured or otherwise absent.

A handful remained on show, but the most intriguing performance from that perspective came from Trent Alexander-Arnold: left out of a recent squad due to below-par performances, in the Three Lions manager’s view, but dynamite here in the first half.

His series of deliveries from the right side caused plenty of problems for United’s back line and his free-kick assist for Firmino was superb - while defensively he was no slouch either, involved in a running battle with Paul Pogba.

Firmino finds form

Having gone 12 league games without a goal, it was a case of buses for Bobby as the Reds’ No. 9 scored twice in the space of three minutes.

His first was an excellent far-post header, beating Paul Pogba in the air from a free-kick, while the second was an instinctive, first-time finish on the rebound - in extreme contrast to a chance he had in the first few minutes of the game where he actually opted against shooting.

Such is the impact of confidence and goals on centre-forwards, perhaps.

His all-round game remained impressive too, closing down United’s defenders and linking play in the channels, but it’s goals Firmino - and Liverpool - have needed most. This time, their main front man provided.

Wide man questions

There’s no question United looked much-improved with their build-up play after Mason Greenwood’s entrance, not just for his involvement but for the balance of the team.

Pogba and Rashford have shared right-wing duties in different games, along with Greendwood and Dan James - it’s very much the role of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team which isn’t locked down by anyone.

Solskjaer and his recruitment team need to decide by this summer: are the current options to stay there for the long haul? Or does a new arrival become the first priority?

The mix-and-match situation has just about worked often enough, but long-term it’s not going to help all those individuals thrive, while the team as a whole might just take a leap forward with a fixed, creative, goal-scoring threat from that position too.

Greenwood ending up as a striker might also get an earlier nudge if a new arrival does come in.

Top-four race

Man United already knew they were assured of a top-four finish coming into this game, but for Liverpool matters had turned once more after Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal.

What it meant was that closing out the season with four more consecutive wins would all-but-guarantee the Reds a Champions League place, with the Blues and Leicester - both above Jurgen Klopp’s side - having to face each other.

Now it remains in Liverpool’s hands, after Klopp secured a first win on this ground at the seventh time of asking.

The points mattered more to Liverpool, ultimately, and the race for fourth remains the biggest, twisting tale of the season.