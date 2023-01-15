Jump to content

Liveupdated1673792343

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 15 January 2023 13:15
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1673792269

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

15 January 2023 14:17
1673792251

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

15 January 2023 14:17
1673792190

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Foul by Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women).

15 January 2023 14:16
1673792033

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

15 January 2023 14:13
1673791984

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

15 January 2023 14:13
1673791855

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

15 January 2023 14:10
1673791744

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

15 January 2023 14:09
1673791587

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15 January 2023 14:06
1673791551

Manchester United vs Liverpool

First Half begins.

15 January 2023 14:05
1673788508

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15 January 2023 13:15

