Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds need a win to keep pace with Chelsea as the Champions League race heats up, but they dropped two vital points as they drew with Newcastle a week ago.

Joe Willock’s last-gasp equaliser dented Liverpool’s hopes, and it will be difficult to beat Manchester United on current form.

The Red Devils followed up a goalless draw at Leeds with a crushing 6-2 win over Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm GMT.

What was the team news?

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out with knee issues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new concerns ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool will be without Nat Phillips which means Fabinho will likely deputise alongside Ozan Kabak in central defence. Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are both out.

Confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United – Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire(C), Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Rashford.

Liverpool – Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Milner(C); Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Mané.

Odds:

Manchester United: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Liverpool: 13/8

Prediction:

There are contrasting atmospheres surrounding either club, with Manchester United feeling good after an impressive season while Liverpool have faltered. I think they share the points here though. 2-2.