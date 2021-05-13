Manchester United continue their packed run of fixtures in the Premier League this evening when they host rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The postponement of this match less than two weeks ago due to fan protests has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with four games in eight days and the Norwegian manager has been forced to rotate his starting line-up in order to deal with the schedule.

United made 10 changes to their team for the visit of Leicester on Tuesday with the match taking place a little over 48 hours after they had beaten Aston Villa on Sunday.

Leicester’s victory has increased the pressure on Liverpool to take all three points at Old Trafford, as Jurgen Klopp’s side must realistically win all of their remaining fixtures to have a chance of finishing in the Premier League’s top four and securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 13 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make further changes to his side, but will be unable to call upon captain Harry Maguire as the defender looks set be side-lined for the remainder of the Premier League campaign. Daniel James and Anthony Martial also remain out.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will be without Ozan Kabak, James Milner and Naby Keita after they missed the win against Southampton on Saturday with injury concerns. Captain Jordan Henderson is not expected to play again this season while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain long-term absentees.

Possible line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Salah

Odds

Manchester United: 9/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/8

Prediction

It’s now or never for Liverpool. There’s no question that tonight’s match means more to them with Champions League qualification on the line, with United’s second place finish looking set and Solskjaer keen to avoid any further injuries ahead of the Europa League final on 26 May. Klopp’s side could face further frustration, however. Not much has gone to plan for them this season. Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool