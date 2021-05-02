Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds drew at home to Newcastle last weekend, with Joe Willock scoring an equaliser for the visitors in the final seconds.

The result means that Liverpool come into this match 13 points behind their rivals, who won the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani both scored twice while Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood added one each in a crushing 6-2 win over Roma.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm GMT.

What was the team news?

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out with knee issues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new concerns ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool will be without Nat Phillips which means Fabinho will likely deputise alongside Ozan Kabak in central defence. Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are both out.

Confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United – Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire(C), Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Rashford.

Liverpool – Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Milner(C); Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Mané.

Odds:

Manchester United: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Liverpool: 13/8

Prediction:

There are contrasting atmospheres surrounding either club, with Manchester United feeling good after an impressive season while Liverpool have faltered. I think they share the points here though. 2-2.