Liverpool make the short trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds need a positive result to build momentum and keep track with Chelsea in the race for the Champions League.

A win would take Jurgen Klopp’s side to within a point of the Blues, but it has been difficult to top Manchester United on current form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team thumped Roma in the Europa League in mid-week and won five in a row across all competitions before last weekend’s goalless draw with Leeds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm GMT.

What was the team news?

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out with knee issues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new concerns ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool will be without Nat Phillips which means Fabinho will likely deputise alongside Ozan Kabak in central defence. Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are both out.

Confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United – Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire(C), Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Rashford.

Liverpool – Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Milner(C); Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Mané.

Odds:

Manchester United: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Liverpool: 13/8

Prediction:

There are contrasting atmospheres surrounding either club, with Manchester United feeling good after an impressive season while Liverpool have faltered. I think they share the points here though. 2-2.