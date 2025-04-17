Man Utd vs Lyon LIVE: Team news as Ruben Amorim’s side bid to salvage season in Europa League
An intriguing tie sits at 2-2 after late first-leg drama
Manchester United’s hopes of a positive end to a difficult season will rest on Europa League progress past Lyon in the second leg of their quarter-final time.
Ruben Amorim’s side may be struggling in the Premier League but their continental campaign has been a bright spot, with a 2-2 draw in France last week leaving the encounter firmly in the balance. Things might have been even more positive for Manchester United if not for errors from Andre Onana - though the goalkeeper was left out of the weekend defeat to Newcastle, Amorim has backed him to rebound in a decision that could prove defining.
Lyon will have been disappointed not to emerge ahead from a home leg they edged, though will have few fears of travelling to Old Trafford. Having bolstered their chances of a top-three finish in Ligue 1 with a weekend win over Auxerre, Paulo Fonseca’s side will be confident that they can continue their European journey.
Follow all of the latest from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Fonseca on Lyon's approach
Paulo Fonseca says that Lyon will be intense when they come up against Manchester United tonight and they have the ambition to win the game.
The Lyon coach told the media at a press conference:
"We come with the same ambition to play our game, to have the ball and to create the right conditions to attack effectively against a team that defends well."
'The key will be to win the duels'
Lyon midfielder, Corentin Tolisso, says that winning the duels will be key to coming out on top tonight and is backing teammate Rayan Cherki to get his team over the line.
Tolisso said: "We'll put in as much intensity as in the first leg, if not more. The key to the match will be to win the duels in my opinion.
"He [Cherki] does things that are all over social media. He's performing better statistically. He scores, he provides assists. I hope they will know his quality even more after the match."
The Ruben Amorim decision that could define Manchester United’s season
As he left Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday, Altay Bayindir wound down the window of his car to pose for photos with supporters. He has attracted more attention of late. The cameras will be trained on the Turkey international again on Thursday night, but he will be found in the dugout. His reaction to any goalkeeping mishaps will be scrutinised.
Ruben Amorim had already confirmed that Andre Onana would return to the United team against Lyon. Whether he would have made that decision but for Bayindir’s error in Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle, only he may know, but the United head coach had to sound confident in the choice be made between goalkeepers who, between them, have been horribly culpable for three goals in a week.
'Players have got to take more responsibility'
Maguire continued and drew the focus back to himself and his teammates for their performances on the pitch.
He added: "I think the performances have picked up of late. However, I still think there are key aspects in the game where us players have got to take more responsibility and have to change them in our favour.
“There have been a lot of games that have been 50/50 and we have ended up on the bad end of a result. That is something we need to work on as a team, as a group of players.
“[Thursday] is an important night for us in the competition: A big game at Old Trafford, European night and one we are looking forward to."
'Winning Europa League is not enough'
Man Utd defender Harry Maguire says that winning the Europa League isn’t enough to stop this being a disappointing season for the club.
He told the media: "There is no doubt about it that if we do win the Europa League it is still going to be a disappointing season for us as players but winning that would be a big bonus.
“Playing for this club demands trophies and winning the Europa League would be a special one.
“It would give us access to the Champions League next season, something we obviously cannot gain through the Premier League because our results haven't been good enough."
Do Manchester United to win the Europa League?
Manchester United must win the Europa League this year in order to guarantee a place in European competition next season.
When asked if this was a crucial task, Ruben Amorim admitted: "I think it is more about the budget.
“That is important when you are planning for the next season: Champions League can change everything.
“But you can see it both ways. Champions League it is tough to play against top teams on Wednesday and then at the weekend in the Premier League.
“If we don't have Champions League, we have more time to build the team."
'Onana has proven he is a top player'
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his No.1 goalkeeper, Andre Onana, ahead of tonight’s match saying: "If our team scores more goals and is more dangerous in forward [positions] we will defend better.
“Onana has already proved he is a top player in Inter. So he has a pass. Sometimes you have some seasons that we are under performing.
“If we are talking about mistakes you can see my record: my record is the worst one in our team and I am also underperforming.
“I think I am the right guy to coach the team and I think the same for André."
Onana returns for United
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will be given the opportunity to rectify last week’s mistakes when he returns to the starting line-up against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals.
The 29-year-old, labelled “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” by Lyon’s Nemanja Matic, floundered on a hostile evening in the first leg and was dropped for Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle.
But Ruben Amorim said ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford: “Onana will play. As a coach and also as a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation. Onana is ready.”
Altay Bayindir’s failed audition leaves just one option left for Ruben Amorim
Andre Onana, after the most turbulent few weeks on and off the pitch, had to be taken out of the firing line at Newcastle.
It was understood that from moment Ruben Amorim informed Onana of his decision to leave him out of the squad entirely for Manchester United’s trip to the north east, the struggling goalkeeper would be back for his team’s do-or-die Europa League clash with Lyon on Thursday.
That did not stop the growing number of Onana doubters getting their hopes up. Altay Bayindir has impressed when given the opportunity in cup games for United, most notably in his stunning athletic display in victory at Arsenal.
Man Utd vs Lyon prediction
Man Utd have endured such a torrid time this season and things just don’t look like they’re going to get any better.
A thrashing in the North East on Sunday has hardly put them in good stead for such a pivotal clash, and we can see Ruben Amorim’s side putting in another limp-wristed performance with the pressure ramped up.
This feels like a Lyon “upset” - stretched use of the term - at Old Trafford.
Manchester United 0-1 Lyon
