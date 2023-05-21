(The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester United must beat rivals Manchester City to keep their Women’s Super League title hopes alive, or Chelsea will win the title with a game to spare.

Chelsea closed in on a fourth successive Women’s Super League title as first-half goals from Guro Reiten and skipper Magda Eriksson earned them a 2-0 home win over Arsenal.

Reiten put the Blues ahead with a 22nd-minute strike before Eriksson - who earlier in the week had announced she will be leaving the club at the end of the season - added a finish just before the break.

Katie McCabe had the chance to pull a goal back with a penalty on the hour but put it wide as Emma Hayes’ side went five points clear of Manchester United at the top.

United failing to win their penultimate game of season, the derby against Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village that kicks off at 6.45pm, would see Chelsea crowned champions, adding to the FA Cup they secured with victory over the Red Devils at Wembley last weekend.