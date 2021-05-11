Marcus Rashford found it ‘difficult’ to play his best under Jose Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has said he struggled to play his “best football” under Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese’s time at Manchester United.

Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month and will join Roma next season, served as Man United coach between 2016 and 2018.

Rashford won the League Cup and Europa League under Mourinho, but the striker told former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand this week that it was “difficult” to perform with the notorious coach in charge.

“I think that’s when we play our best football [when we can be flexible],” Rashford told Ferdinand on BT Sport’s Between The Lines show.

“Under Jose I would say everything was a bit [points]: ‘You play there, you play there, you play there.’

“And yeah, you can do a job, but it was difficult for me to play my best football.”

Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December 2018.

United are yet to win a trophy under the former United striker but will take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on 26 May.