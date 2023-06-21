Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have had a second offer of £50 million rejected by Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount.

Erik ten Hag’s second bid, of an initial £45m plus a further £5m in add-ons, followed a first proposal of £40m.

Chelsea are holding out for nearer £70m for their double Player of the Year but run the risk of losing Mount on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2024 if they cannot agree a deal with United.

The 24-year-old wants to move to Old Trafford but United are reluctant to repeatedly increase their offers for the England international.

Chelsea have already accepted an offer of an initial £25m, which could rise to £30m from Manchester City for Mateo Kovacic, who is five years older than Mount but, like him, is about to enter the last year of his current deal and was unlikely to agree a new one.

Chelsea also paid City £47m for Raheem Sterling last season when the former Footballer of the Year was in the same situation at City.

Ten Hag has targeted Mount as United have made midfield a priority in the transfer window, along with a new striker. Either Scott McTominay or Fred could leave if a new midfielder arrives.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.