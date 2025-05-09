Why Mason Mount has become the ‘perfect’ Manchester United player to kick-start the Ruben Amorim era

When Ruben Amorim is not describing Manchester United’s team or season as one of the worst in their history, he can gush about the player who could have been deemed one of their worst buys. The £55m they committed on Mason Mount had bought United problems: a footballer who was almost certainly unsellable due to a combination of his high wages and injury-prone nature, a man whose first 41 games in their iconic No 7 shirt had produced a solitary goal.

That, at least, is no longer true. Calling it the best week of Mount’s United career is not actually saying much – there is precious little competition for that title – but he now has three goals in two games. His quartet of strikes came in two pairs: the first one away at Brentford, in separate seasons, the next two at home to Athletic Bilbao, in the space of 20 minutes.

“A night I have been waiting a long time for,” he said after United set up a Europa League final against Tottenham. It was capped in spectacular style, Mount finding an empty net from 50 yards. In the context of United’s 4-1 win, after going behind, his first had more significance. So, too, in the context of Amorim’s gameplan: Mount’s deft turn in cramped confines in the penalty area and precise shot, curled into the corner of the net, showed an accuracy his goal-shy side have lacked in the Premier League.

It was an indication of what he can offer. Some of the various players Amorim has tried in his twin No 10 roles can look miscast: Alejandro Garnacho is more of a winger, Christian Eriksen more of a midfielder, Joshua Zirkzee… well, no one really knows.

Yet Mount is a player whose finest form came in an Amorim-esque 3-4-3; call it as a No 10 or an inside left, but he prospered for Thomas Tuchel in that role. “He is perfect for that position because he can be a midfielder, he can run like a winger, he can play with this back to the goal,” said Amorim.

And in a United squad that definitely was not configured for Amorim or his system, how many others would, if privately asked, name their favoured formation as 3-4-3? Quite possibly Harry Maguire and probably Patrick Dorgu; but not too many others.

Amorim likes the profile of Mount as a player. He also likes him personally. “When you see that kind of guy working hard every day, eating well, having ice baths, he does everything, when you have this kind of player, you just want to help him,” he outlined.

And yet, as that description illustrated, Mount has impressed his manager with his efforts off the pitch, because his injuries mean he has rarely been on it. Sunday’s 4-3 defeat to Brentford was his first start since December. He has begun three matches for Amorim, seven all season.

Back in November, however, and within weeks of his arrival, Amorim was enthusing about Mount. “I love that kid,” he said. He is not alone – Tuchel, Frank Lampard and Gareth Southgate are also in a managerial fan club – and the 26-year-old’s work ethic, willingness to press and tactical intelligence can endear him to his various bosses.

Erik ten Hag was an admirer, too, albeit one who created a problem for United with his fondness for Mount. Because United entered the summer 2023 transfer window seemingly needing a central midfielder to work alongside Casemiro and exited it with a £55m final-third player and a massive tactical issue that became apparent in one game.

Mount’s debut came against Wolves in August 2023. Ten Hag may have imagined the newcomer and Bruno Fernandes as high No 8s, augmenting the attacking, giving United more goals. Instead, it became clear the team was unbalanced, Casemiro left isolated and exposed. The 2023-24 tactical innovation was United’s odd policy of seeming to have no midfield. It began on day one.

And from then until the rest of Ten Hag’s reign, and while Mount missed much of it with injuries, there was the question of where he could play in a side featuring the never-injured Fernandes. Amorim has offered an answer of sorts: his 3-4-3 is a rare formation where the Englishman and the captain can co-exist. Time may tell if they can be twin No 10s or if Amorim needs someone likelier to stretch defences and run at them. If so, however, Fernandes can operate deeper in midfield.

It may at least be a nice problem to have. If Amorim’s full-throated celebration of Mount’s first goal against Athletic showed how much a place in the Europa League final meant to him, the emotion may have been greater because of the scorer. If the potential of a Champions League place offers United hope for the future, so does the possibility they will see more of the Mason Mount Amorim loves.