Six English teams to play in Champions League thanks to Man United-Tottenham final

There will be six English teams in next season’s Champions League after Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur made it through to the Europa League final.

The Premier League started the season with four Champions League qualification spots, but a fifth was added due to the overall performance of English teams in this season’s European competitions.

United and Tottenham are not in a position to qualify for the Champions League through their Premier League standing, with United 15th in the table and Tottenham 16th, so an additional spot will be created for the Europa League winners.

That will be added to the five existing Champions League qualification berths: newly crowned champions Liverpool have already claimed one, with Arsenal realistically requiring one win in their final three games to get over the line.

The remaining three spots will come down to a fight between Newcastle United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, with three fixtures left this season and four points between them.

The team who finishes sixth in the Premier League will qualify for the Europa League and the team who finishes seventh will go to the Europa Conference League. Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham are in contention for those places.

However, if Manchester City finish in the top-five and beat Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup, six and seventh will go to Europa League and eighth will get Conference League.

It means there will be nine English teams involved in European competitions next season, almost half of the Premier League.