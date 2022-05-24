Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to sign Norwich’s Max Aarons this summer

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Norwich defender Max Aarons this summer, saying the right back could impact the club at “different levels”.

As things stand Aarons will play in the Championship next season after Norwich were relegated following a disappointing season, but Ferdinand believes the defender can be a long-term investment.

“Someone like Max Aarons, you could put him in like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact,” he told his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show.

“They may not be straight starters immediately but they go and they stay there for 10 years and have a really good career and they impact the club at different levels.”

There have been a lot of discussions around who United will bring in this summer with new manager Erik ten Hag taking over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Ajax right back Jurrien Timber is among those to be linked and Ferdinand says the 20-year-old Netherlands international could also be a good fit at Old Trafford despite concerns about his stature.

“I think the way Ten Hag’s playing, looking at it, it’s like, ‘We’re going to be the team that’s the aggressor, we’re going to be the team that dictates and dominates the games’,” Ferdinand. “So he’s looking to play on the half-way line.

“He isn’t looking to play in a deep block, so he’s not thinking about [Timber’s height]. One thing he’ll have to think about is the physical element in the Premier League is very different to what he’s seen in Holland.

“So defending crosses, you could be 5ft10. We saw Patrice Evra, he was one of the best headers of the ball when we were doing defensive set-pieces – and he was a threat in the opposing box as well. So it can be done but whether he’s that guy, time will tell.”