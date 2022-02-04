Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick (EPA)

Manchester United are taking on Middlesbrough tonight as they meet in the FA Cup fourth round. The two clubs have not come up against one another since 2017, with Boro sitting seventh in the Championship and looking to climb back into the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick’s side had a reasonably quiet January transfer window, with no major incomings as first-team players Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial departed on loan, although Paul Pogba is back to fitness after a lengthy period out injured.

Boro manager Chris Wilder won on his last visit to Old Trafford while in charge of Sheffield United, and will hope talented Slovenian Andraz Sporar can continue his impressive season when they visit tonight. After United’s scratchy third round win against Aston Villa, Middlesbrough will be looking to pounce and cause a cup surprise. Middlesbrough were below their best last time out against Coventry but ground out a 1-0 win.

Follow all the latest updates below.