Manchester United are taking on Middlesbrough tonight as they meet in the FA Cup fourth round. The two clubs have not come up against one another since 2017, with Boro sitting seventh in the Championship and looking to climb back into the Premier League.
Ralf Rangnick’s side had a reasonably quiet January transfer window, with no major incomings as first-team players Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial departed on loan, although Paul Pogba is back to fitness after a lengthy period out injured.
Boro manager Chris Wilder won on his last visit to Old Trafford while in charge of Sheffield United, and will hope talented Slovenian Andraz Sporar can continue his impressive season when they visit tonight. After United’s scratchy third round win against Aston Villa, Middlesbrough will be looking to pounce and cause a cup surprise. Middlesbrough were below their best last time out against Coventry but ground out a 1-0 win.
Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United are in an “unusual situation” following Mason Greenwood’s arrest but called on his players to come together and ensure they have a successful end to the season.
Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday, then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill while in custody.
The 20-year-old was released on bail by Greater Manchester Police pending further investigation on Wednesday but will remain suspended by United, not playing or training at the club “until further notice”.
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Henderson starts ahead of De Gea
No goalkeeper made more saves than Manchester United’s David De Gea during January in the big five European leagues, while according to Opta’s xG On Target metric, he prevented more goals than any Premier League goalkeeper in this period (2.6).
Dean Henderson is between the sticks for United tonight though. Can he prove his credentials again and push for the No. 1 goalkeeping spot?
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Team changes
Ralf Rangnick makes five changes to the Manchester United line-up from the team that started against Aston Villa in the third round of the competition. Dean Henderson comes in to replace David De Gea in goal with Harry Maguire partnering Raphael Varane in defence. Paul Pogba replaces Fred, Jadon Sancho is back and Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line.
Chris Wilder makes a whole lot of changes from the last FA Cup game. Only goalkeeper Joe Lumley, captain Jonny Howson and defender Paddy McNair keep their places from the victory over Mansfield. Folarin Balogun makes his first start for Boro since joining on loan from Arsenal in January.
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Line-ups
Manchester United XI: Henderson, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo
Middlesbrough XI: Lumley, McNair, Djiksteel, Fry, Jones, Howson, Crooks, Tavernier, Taylor, Sporar, Balogun
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Recent results
Manchester United have only lost once in 10 games under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. They are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League but are 19 points behind Premier League leader Manchester City. This competition is probably United’s best chance of silverware this season and they’ll want to put in a commanding performance to reignite their season after a few lacklustre outings.
Middlesbrough have lost only once in their last 10 games across all competitions. Although that defeat came against Blackburn on the 24th January. Boro managed to squeeze past League Two side Mansfield in the third round of the competition but they’ll face a more difficult proposition against Man Utd this evening. Luckily they are in decent form and could cause the Red Devils some trouble.
Jesse Lingard has denied Ralf Rangnick‘s claim that he requested time off after failing to secure a loan move away from Manchester United during the January transfer window.
The 29-year-old, who was keen to secure first-team football away from Old Trafford last month only to ultimately stay put, has insisted that the club advised him to take leave which will see him miss Friday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.
Rangnick said that Lingard needed the time in order to “clear his mind”, though the England international has now refuted that version of events.
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has backed his team not to get overawed at the prospect of playing at Old Trafford or potentially coming up against some famous names like Cristiano Ronaldo.
He says that his players will be focused and are hoping to make it a ‘dangerous night’ for Manchester United. Wilder said:
Both sides had difficult fixtures in the previous round of the FA Cup. Manchester United hosted Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and went ahead in the eighth minute courtesy of a Scott McTominay goal. United were then outplayed by Villa but the visitors couldn’t take advantage of their dominance and the Red Devils snuck through to the fourth round with a 1-0 win.
Middlesbrough meanwhile thought they had an easy tie as they travelled to Mansfield in their last FA Cup match. That belief seemed to have paid off as they went two goals up inside of the first 15 minutes but the home team fought back well. Two second half goals for Mansfield drew the game level at 2-2 in the 85th minute and Boro were saved by a 95th minute own goal from Elliott Hewitt to send them through.
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough team news
Paul Pogba has returned to training for Manchester United and may be in line to play for the first time since November after a period on the sidelines recovering from a thigh injury.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness) and Luke Shaw (injury) are fit again with Jadon Sancho back in the squad after missing the West Ham game for personal reasons.
Manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Victor Lindelof, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard won’t be involved this evening and Eric Bailly only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations this week and isn’t expected to play a part.
For Middlesbrough new signing Riley McGree won’t be able to make his debut at Old Trafford, with the midfielder testing positive for COVID-19 while away with Australia on international duty.
Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun both arrived on loan from Brighton and Arsenal respectively and could feature but Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola are out.
