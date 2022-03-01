Manchester United director John Murtough has confirmed the club has begun a “thorough” search for a new manager.

The Red Devils are assessing the market for their next permanent manager with Ralf Rangnick currently the interim manager until the end of the season after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

And while Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have been strongly linked, Murtough maintains the search is underway to find a figure who can help lead the club and “challenge for domestic and European titles” again.

“We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles,” Murtough confirmed.

“We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season. I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.

“While there is potential for further improvement and progress, we do feel that we now have the right structures in place across our men’s, women’s and academy teams to support long-term success and we will continue working relentlessly and investing to achieve that.”