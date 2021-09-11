Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cristiano Ronaldo returns
Follow all the action live from Old Trafford where all eyes are on the return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Follow all the action live as Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League this afternoon, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to make his return.
After sealing his sensational return to Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Ronaldo will make his second debut for the club, although the head coach refused to state whether the Portuguese would make the starting line-up. “He’s had a good week with us [training] here and he will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer said.
United took seven points from their opening three matches, thrashing Leeds before being held by Southampton and narrowly defeating Wolves. Jadon Sancho is also in line to feature, having overcome a knock sustained while on international duty with England.
Spirits are far less optimistic at Newcastle, where fans have once again begun to vent their frustration at Steve Bruce, with the Magpies taking just one point from their first three matches. Joe Willock was the only major arrival in the summer window and the club seems destined for another nervous season in limbo. Here is everything you need to know:
Zaha reveals penalty practice
Wilfried Zaha is talking to BT Sport at full-time.
“That felt special”, he said. We’ve been working on trying to play good football and we showed that today. I’ve been practicing [penalties] and I’m glad to score.”
On his battle with Tanganga, he added: “I’ve seen him play before. He’s strong and fast. But I enjoy battles.”
Zaha with a superb display
After a relatively quiet opening twenty minutes, Wilfried Zaha was electric for the home side, giving new Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal a torrid time on the left-hand side.
Zaha managed six dribbles, three key passes and an assist this afternoon.
FULL-TIME: Palace deservedly beat lacklustre Spurs
90+3’ - That’s it! Spurs’ 100% record comes to an end with a desperately meek performance against a Crystal Palace side who were better than them from start-to-finish this afternoon.
Eric Dier’s early injury didn’t help, nor did Japhet Tanganga’s needless second-half sending off, but Palace were full value for an enormous victory in which Wilfried Zaha starred.
The Ivorian opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Odsonne Édouard entered the action with ten minutes to go, scoring with two composed finishes in a spectacular cameo.
GOAL! Édouard scores again!
90+2’ - What a debut and what a finish this is.
Édouard finishes off a slick move which began with a raking cross-field ball from Milivojevic, before Gallagher’s cut-back to Édouard who shifts the ball past Emerson Royal before lashing it into the top corner.
Marvellous afternoon for the Eagles.
Another Palace debutant as Michael Olise comes on
86’ - Jordan Ayew is replaced by 19-year-old wide player Michael Olise who was signed from Reading this summer.
Hard to imagine him impressing more than Édouard here, but with Spurs in disarray, who knows?
GOAL! Odsonne Édouard scores immediately on Palace debut
84’ - Wow. Zaha breaks down the left-hand side once again, cuts it back towards the penalty spot for Édouard, and after two touches to control and set himself, the Frenchman drags a shot towards the far post that wriggles just beyond Hugo Lloris’ out-stretched hand and finds the corner of the net.
Selhurst Park erupts and Édouard is delighted.
Palace are full value for a two-goal lead.
Édouard makes Palace debut
83’ - Summer signing Odsonne Édouard is on to replace Christian Benteke who, despite not having a clear chance at goal this afternoon, has occupied Spurs defenders and given his team-mates space to work in on plenty of occasions.
Lucas Moura booked
81’ - Lucas Moura loses a boot after slipping before giving a yellow card for throwing the ball away in frustration.
The majority of his anger will be with his team-mates who have offered zero support for the Spurs attack all afternoon.
Confirmed line-ups for Man United vs Newcastle
Confirmed line-ups - Cristiano Ronaldo is straight into the United XI!
Sancho and Varane also start, while Newcastle’s big-money signing Joe Willock is in for them too.
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.
Newcastle: Woodman; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, S Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Tottenham up against it now
78’ - Spurs hadn’t conceded a goal so far this season until Zaha calmly slipped the penalty to the right of Lloris, but now with ten men and precious little threat in attack all afternoon it’s extremely difficult to see them finding a way back into the match.
The home crowd are delighted and singing Zaha’s name in full voice.
